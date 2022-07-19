AlphaMark Advisors LLC Buys 561 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,668 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SSNC. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of SS&C Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $89.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSNC traded up $1.45 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,181,244. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.21 and a 200-day moving average of $70.36. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.59 and a 12 month high of $84.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 1.53.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.04). SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 15.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.85%.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

