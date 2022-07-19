AlphaMark Advisors LLC Has $1.69 Million Stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC decreased its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.6% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 39,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,185,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 6.3% during the first quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 518,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,499,000 after buying an additional 30,503 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.7% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 81,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,819,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 72.0% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 48,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,409,000 after buying an additional 20,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.9% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 90,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,014,000 after buying an additional 4,282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of ICE traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $95.33. The stock had a trading volume of 25,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,467,117. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.90. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.05 and a 1-year high of $139.79.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 44.24% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is 21.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ICE. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup cut their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $161.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Argus dropped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $148.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.00.

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total transaction of $158,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,378,118.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total value of $158,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,002 shares in the company, valued at $2,378,118.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total transaction of $46,056.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,321,679.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,296 shares of company stock worth $8,537,490. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

(Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.