AlphaMark Advisors LLC Has $22.44 Million Stock Holdings in AlphaMark Actively Managed Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SMCP)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in AlphaMark Actively Managed Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SMCP – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 781,892 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,720 shares during the period. AlphaMark Actively Managed Small Cap ETF makes up 8.3% of AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. AlphaMark Advisors LLC owned approximately 91.99% of AlphaMark Actively Managed Small Cap ETF worth $22,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

AlphaMark Actively Managed Small Cap ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ SMCP traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $23.77. The company had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,267. AlphaMark Actively Managed Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $23.20 and a 1-year high of $33.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.55 and its 200-day moving average is $26.85.

