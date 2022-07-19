AlphaMark Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,510 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 109.5% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,715 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hanesbrands Stock Up 3.3 %

Hanesbrands stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,137,661. Hanesbrands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.58 and a fifty-two week high of $20.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.78.

Hanesbrands Announces Dividend

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The textile maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 93.47% and a net margin of 6.68%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HBI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Hanesbrands from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Evercore ISI cut Hanesbrands from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Hanesbrands to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays cut Hanesbrands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.10.

About Hanesbrands

(Get Rating)

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

