AlphaMark Advisors LLC Trims Stake in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC cut its position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. iShares US Technology ETF comprises 1.7% of AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. AlphaMark Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares US Technology ETF worth $4,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 133.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in iShares US Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares US Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000.

NYSEARCA:IYW traded up $1.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $83.83. 2,864 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 647,525. iShares US Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $76.91 and a 52-week high of $118.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.16.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

