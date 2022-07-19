Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 (NYSE:AGCB) Short Interest Update

Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 (NYSE:AGCB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,900 shares, a drop of 34.0% from the June 15th total of 57,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 261,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altimeter Growth Corp. 2

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,620,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,504,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,845,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 in the first quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,523,000. 82.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 Price Performance

NYSE:AGCB remained flat at $9.85 on Tuesday. 185,963 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,239. Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $10.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.81.

About Altimeter Growth Corp. 2

Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

