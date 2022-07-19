Altius Minerals (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) Given New C$24.50 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Altius Minerals (OTCMKTS:ATUSF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$27.00 to C$24.50 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ATUSF. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Altius Minerals from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Altius Minerals from C$25.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. TD Securities cut their price target on Altius Minerals from C$31.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Altius Minerals from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

Altius Minerals Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS ATUSF opened at $13.11 on Friday. Altius Minerals has a twelve month low of $11.56 and a twelve month high of $20.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.96.

Altius Minerals Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.0538 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Altius Minerals stock. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc bought a new stake in Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

About Altius Minerals

(Get Rating)

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 12 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal.

Featured Articles

