Altura (ALU) One Day Volume Tops $1.18 Million

Altura (ALU) traded up 17.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 19th. Altura has a total market cap of $15.21 million and approximately $1.18 million worth of Altura was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Altura coin can currently be purchased for $0.0243 or 0.00000105 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Altura has traded 35.5% higher against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004317 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.39 or 0.00394512 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001600 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00017701 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001728 BTC.
Altura Profile
Altura’s total supply is 990,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 625,757,088 coins. Altura’s official Twitter account is @altura_nft.
Buying and Selling Altura
