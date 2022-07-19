América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMOV) Short Interest Up 28.6% in June

América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMOV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the June 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

América Móvil Stock Down 1.9 %

América Móvil stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.68. 7,839 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,472. América Móvil has a 52-week low of $15.42 and a 52-week high of $22.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.86.

Get América Móvil alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On América Móvil

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in América Móvil stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMOV – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

About América Móvil

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for América Móvil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for América Móvil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.