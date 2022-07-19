American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Sold by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lessened its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,133 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 15,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 6,582 shares in the last quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 96,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,632,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at American Electric Power

In other news, COO Lisa M. Barton sold 8,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.15, for a total transaction of $862,491.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,373,256.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Lisa M. Barton sold 8,612 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.15, for a total value of $862,491.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,373,256.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Therace Risch sold 5,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $545,525.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,182.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,296 shares of company stock valued at $2,140,463. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

American Electric Power Trading Down 1.9 %

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on American Electric Power from $113.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.98.

AEP opened at $93.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $96.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.33. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $80.22 and a one year high of $104.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.36.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.03. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 15.34%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.66%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Articles

