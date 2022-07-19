American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) is DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s 9th Largest Position

DAVENPORT & Co LLC trimmed its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 749,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 87,810 shares during the period. American Tower accounts for about 1.3% of DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned about 0.16% of American Tower worth $188,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Tower by 140.0% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 91.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AMT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Sunday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $315.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Tower from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $275.00 to $268.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.56.

Insider Activity at American Tower

American Tower Stock Performance

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $6,855,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,398 shares in the company, valued at $14,147,460. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total transaction of $47,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,582,123.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $6,855,030.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,147,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,739 shares of company stock worth $6,940,290. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE AMT traded up $4.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $253.71. 8,284 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,576,019. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $250.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $248.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.46. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $220.00 and a 52 week high of $303.72.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($0.85). The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 30.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.57 EPS for the current year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were given a dividend of $1.43 per share. This represents a $5.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. American Tower’s payout ratio is 98.96%.

American Tower Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

