Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Acquired by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,104 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $18,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,138,930,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Amgen by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,046,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,258,926,000 after buying an additional 1,032,929 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 625.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,101,853 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $247,884,000 after buying an additional 950,008 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Amgen by 125.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,613,704 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $363,035,000 after buying an additional 898,059 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Amgen by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,725,125 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,962,892,000 after buying an additional 561,955 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on AMGN shares. TheStreet cut Amgen from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Amgen from $255.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Amgen from $263.00 to $243.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Amgen from $202.00 to $208.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Amgen from $233.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.71.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of AMGN opened at $244.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $130.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.05, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $244.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $198.64 and a 12 month high of $258.45.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.03. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.95% and a net margin of 21.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.70 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Amgen

In related news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total transaction of $3,264,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,027,492.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,375,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total value of $3,264,435.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,027,492.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Further Reading

