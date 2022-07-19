Ampfield Management L.P. Reduces Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Ampfield Management L.P. decreased its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,272 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 634 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up approximately 0.3% of Ampfield Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Ampfield Management L.P.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 119,204 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,506,000 after acquiring an additional 13,727 shares in the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.6% during the first quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,474 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,032,000. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:META opened at $169.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $459.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.40. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.25 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $177.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.46.

Insider Activity

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The business had revenue of $27.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.30 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total value of $54,077.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,860,232.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 6,425 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total transaction of $1,298,878.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,939,927.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total transaction of $54,077.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,860,232.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,162 shares of company stock valued at $8,982,367. Company insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.49.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

