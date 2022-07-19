Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Stock Holdings Increased by Mechanics Bank Trust Department

Mechanics Bank Trust Department lifted its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,725 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in APH. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Amphenol by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,680 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,984,000 after buying an additional 4,333 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Amphenol by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 345,389 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,203,000 after buying an additional 4,222 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Amphenol by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 42,490 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,717,000 after buying an additional 5,194 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Amphenol by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 47,349 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,141,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Amphenol by 482.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,165 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. 95.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on APH. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Amphenol from $87.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Citigroup lowered their price target on Amphenol from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Amphenol from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Cowen lowered their price target on Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.20.

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $65.22 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.74. The company has a market cap of $38.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $61.67 and a 1 year high of $88.45.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 14.73%. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 17th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.74%.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

