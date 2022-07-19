AmpliTech Group (OTCMKTS:AMPG) Shares Up 3.7%

AmpliTech Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMPG – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 3.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.64 and last traded at $2.61. 30,057 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 108,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.52.

AmpliTech Group Stock Up 3.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 8.08, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.06 and a 200 day moving average of $2.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AmpliTech Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMPG. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AmpliTech Group in the first quarter valued at about $461,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in AmpliTech Group in the first quarter valued at about $87,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in AmpliTech Group in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. boosted its position in AmpliTech Group by 14.8% in the first quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 108,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. 8.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AmpliTech Group

AmpliTech Group, Inc designs, engineers, and assembles micro-wave component-based amplifiers. The company's products include radio frequency (RF) amplifiers and related subsystems, such as low noise amplifiers for use in receivers of various communication systems comprising Wi-Fi, radar, satellite, base station, cell phone, radio, etc.; and medium power amplifiers that provide enhanced output power and gain in transceiver chains.

