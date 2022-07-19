AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR) Short Interest Up 38.8% in June

AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,000 shares, an increase of 38.8% from the June 15th total of 20,900 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days.

AMREP Stock Performance

Shares of AXR traded up $0.41 on Tuesday, hitting $11.51. 6,602 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,063. The company has a market capitalization of $84.48 million, a PE ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.41. AMREP has a one year low of $9.88 and a one year high of $18.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of AMREP from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday.

About AMREP

AMREP Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the real estate business. It operates through two segments, Land Development and Homebuilding. The company sells developed and undeveloped lots to homebuilders, commercial and industrial property developers, and others. As of July 1, 2021, it owned approximately 18,000 acres in Rio Rancho, New Mexico.

Further Reading

