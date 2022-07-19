Amundi (OTCMKTS:AMDUF) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Amundi (OTCMKTS:AMDUF – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on AMDUF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Amundi from €89.00 ($89.90) to €65.00 ($65.66) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays upgraded shares of Amundi from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Amundi from €70.00 ($70.71) to €65.00 ($65.66) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Amundi from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.33.

Get Amundi alerts:

Amundi Price Performance

AMDUF remained flat at $51.82 during trading on Tuesday. 3,664 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 909. Amundi has a twelve month low of $49.58 and a twelve month high of $90.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.03.

Amundi Company Profile

Amundi is a publically owned investment manager. The firm engages in the asset management business. The company provides a range of retail products and solutions through quasi-exclusive distribution agreements with the retail banking networks of the Crédit Agricole and the Société Générale groups in France; and through international partner networks and joint ventures outside France, as well as through third-party distributors primarily in France, rest of Europe, and Asia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amundi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amundi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.