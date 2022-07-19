Analysts Set Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) PT at $7.33

Shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.33.

A number of research firms have commented on AGLE. Needham & Company LLC cut Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. HC Wainwright cut Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $1.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Aeglea BioTherapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics stock opened at $0.46 on Tuesday. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $8.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.89 and its 200 day moving average is $2.22. The stock has a market cap of $23.24 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Aeglea BioTherapeutics ( NASDAQ:AGLE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 million. Aeglea BioTherapeutics had a negative net margin of 358.29% and a negative return on equity of 78.56%. Analysts predict that Aeglea BioTherapeutics will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 7.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 7,333 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics in the first quarter worth about $312,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Company Profile

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients and families with rare metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 that is in Phase III PEACE trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency.

