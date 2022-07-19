Analysts Set Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) PT at $19.00

Shares of Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.50.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HSC. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Harsco in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Harsco in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of Harsco from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Harsco in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Harsco from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Harsco

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HSC. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Harsco in the second quarter worth about $71,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Harsco by 50.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,751 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Harsco in the first quarter worth about $134,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Harsco by 40.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Harsco in the first quarter worth about $145,000. 95.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Harsco Stock Performance

Harsco stock opened at $5.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $397.88 million, a PE ratio of -9.28 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Harsco has a 12 month low of $4.36 and a 12 month high of $20.75.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $452.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.22 million. Harsco had a positive return on equity of 7.10% and a negative net margin of 2.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Research analysts expect that Harsco will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Harsco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Harsco Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams worldwide. It operates through two segments, Harsco Environmental and Harsco Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and produces value-added downstream products from industrial waste-stream.

