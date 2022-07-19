Analysts Set Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) PT at C$73.60

Shares of Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN – Get Rating) (NYSE:STN) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$73.10.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on STN. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Stantec from C$80.00 to C$74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Stantec from C$69.00 to C$65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Stantec from C$85.00 to C$77.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stantec in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on Stantec from C$79.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Stantec Stock Performance

TSE STN opened at C$57.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$6.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.30, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$56.71 and its 200-day moving average price is C$61.63. Stantec has a fifty-two week low of C$53.12 and a fifty-two week high of C$73.10.

Stantec Dividend Announcement

Stantec ( TSE:STN Get Rating ) (NYSE:STN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.03 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Stantec will post 3.3900001 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.79%.

About Stantec

(Get Rating)

Stantec Inc provides engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

Featured Stories

