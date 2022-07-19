Anchor Protocol Achieves Market Capitalization of $41.91 Million (ANC)

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. One Anchor Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000513 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Anchor Protocol has a total market capitalization of $41.91 million and $23.76 million worth of Anchor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Anchor Protocol has traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000091 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000859 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000852 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00007853 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001509 BTC.

About Anchor Protocol

Anchor Protocol (ANC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Anchor Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 350,381,852 coins. Anchor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @anchor_protocol.

Buying and Selling Anchor Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Anchor Token (ANC) is Anchor Protocol's governance token. ANC tokens can be deposited to create new governance polls, which can be voted on by users that have staked ANC. ANC is designed to capture a portion of Anchor's yield, allowing its value to scale linearly with Anchor's assets under management (AUM). Anchor distributes protocol fees to ANC stakers pro-rata to their stake, benefitting stakers as adoption of Anchor increases — stakers of ANC are incentivized to propose, discuss, and vote for proposals that further merit the protocol. ANC is also used as incentives to bootstrap borrow demand and initial deposit rate stability. The protocol distributes ANC tokens every block to stablecoin borrowers, proportional to the amount borrowed. “

