Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) Price Target Cut to €57.00

Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €63.00 ($63.64) to €57.00 ($57.58) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Andritz in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a €59.00 ($59.60) price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Andritz from €60.00 ($60.61) to €56.00 ($56.57) in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $57.33.

Andritz Price Performance

Andritz stock opened at $8.31 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.16. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.69. Andritz has a 1 year low of $7.55 and a 1 year high of $11.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Andritz Company Profile

Andritz AG provides plants, equipment, and services for pulp and paper industry, metalworking and steel industries, hydropower stations, and solid/liquid separation in the municipal and industrial sectors. It operates through four segments: Pulp & Paper, Metals, Hydro, and Separation. The Pulp & Paper segment supplies technology, automation, and service solutions to produce pulp, paper, board, and tissue; boilers for power generation; flue gas cleaning systems; plants to produce nonwovens and panelboards; and recycling and shredding solutions for various waste materials.

