APA (NASDAQ:APA) Price Target Cut to $56.00

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price target indicates a potential upside of 70.73% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on APA. Truist Financial increased their target price on APA from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on APA from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on APA from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on APA from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on APA from $59.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

NASDAQ:APA opened at $32.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 4.06. APA has a 12-month low of $15.55 and a 12-month high of $51.95.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. APA had a return on equity of 11,632.79% and a net margin of 30.21%. APA’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that APA will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider P Anthony Lannie sold 86,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total transaction of $3,579,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,427,903.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of APA by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,689,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,094,000 after acquiring an additional 820,623 shares in the last quarter. Harris Associates L P raised its position in shares of APA by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 19,504,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,123,000 after acquiring an additional 356,434 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of APA by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,493,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547,210 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of APA by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,358,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,596,000 after buying an additional 80,497 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of APA by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,933,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,564,000 after buying an additional 414,886 shares during the period. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

