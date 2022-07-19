Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Sold by Roosevelt Investment Group LLC

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC lessened its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 94.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,319 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 197,780 shares during the quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $1,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Aptiv by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 832 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Aptiv by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC increased its stake in Aptiv by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 27,970 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,614,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Winfield Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 13,285 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on APTV. Cowen decreased their price target on Aptiv from $150.00 to $144.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Bank of America upgraded Aptiv from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler cut Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $177.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Cowen cut their price objective on Aptiv from $150.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Aptiv from $155.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aptiv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.50.

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.36, for a total transaction of $595,584.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 639,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,120,431.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, SVP William T. Presley sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.52, for a total value of $217,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,957,302.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.36, for a total transaction of $595,584.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 639,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,120,431.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 15,370 shares of company stock valued at $1,547,492 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APTV traded up $4.88 on Tuesday, hitting $95.70. 14,831 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,727,325. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $95.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.29. Aptiv PLC has a 1 year low of $84.14 and a 1 year high of $180.81.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 7.23%. Aptiv’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

