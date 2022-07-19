APYSwap Price Reaches $0.0240 (APYS)

APYSwap (APYS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 19th. APYSwap has a market cap of $436,646.14 and approximately $47,978.00 worth of APYSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, APYSwap has traded 16.6% higher against the dollar. One APYSwap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0240 or 0.00000105 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004395 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 91.6% against the dollar and now trades at $82.84 or 0.00364074 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001599 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002212 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00018892 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001740 BTC.
APYSwap Profile
APYSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,191,036 coins. APYSwap’s official Twitter account is @apyswap.
Buying and Selling APYSwap
