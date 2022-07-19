Arbidex Hits Market Cap of $13,254.07 (ABX)

Arbidex (ABX) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 19th. Arbidex has a total market cap of $13,254.07 and $405.00 worth of Arbidex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arbidex coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Arbidex has traded up 15.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22,139.46 or 0.99971013 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004521 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00007945 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00004235 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004516 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Arbidex Profile

Arbidex (CRYPTO:ABX) is a coin. Arbidex’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,561,171 coins. Arbidex’s official Twitter account is @ArbidexToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Arbidex’s official message board is medium.com/@arbidexpromo. Arbidex’s official website is www.arbidex.uk.com.

Buying and Selling Arbidex

According to CryptoCompare, “Arbidex is a trading platform that connects major exchanges within a single-window interface. Arbidex is connected to the exchanges using an API interface, receiving and analyzing up-to-date data: it scans asset prices on each particular exchange in real-time. Arbidex allows users to trade via one platform account across all the exchanges at one time. This is done through Arbidex’s corporate accounts that are used directly for trading on specific exchanges. The use of corporate accounts also offers users an additional advantage – reduced trading commissions: the minimum fees are 0.05% for “ultimate” users. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arbidex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arbidex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arbidex using one of the exchanges listed above.

