Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) Short Interest Update

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 417,400 shares, a decline of 29.6% from the June 15th total of 592,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 215.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 24,913 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Arcadia Biosciences by 76.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 43,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Arcadia Biosciences by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. 10.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RKDA stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $1.00. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,403. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 0.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.12 and its 200-day moving average is $1.16. Arcadia Biosciences has a 52-week low of $0.74 and a 52-week high of $2.67.

Arcadia Biosciences ( NASDAQ:RKDA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 million. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative net margin of 231.20% and a negative return on equity of 77.17%. Equities analysts expect that Arcadia Biosciences will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Arcadia Biosciences from $4.50 to $3.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arcadia Biosciences to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Arcadia Biosciences from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th.

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc produces and markets plant-based health and wellness products in the United States. It engages in developing crop improvements primarily in wheat to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients, health and wellness products, and their viability for industrial applications.

