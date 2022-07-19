Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) Market Capitalization Reaches $33.25 Million

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 19th. Archer DAO Governance Token has a market capitalization of $33.25 million and $1.08 million worth of Archer DAO Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Archer DAO Governance Token coin can now be bought for about $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Archer DAO Governance Token has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Uniswap (UNI) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00034305 BTC.
- Peony (PNY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000265 BTC.
- Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000046 BTC.
- Mint Club (MINT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000011 BTC.
- Public Mint (MINT) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000098 BTC.
- MM Optimizer (MMO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00007441 BTC.
- Notional Finance (NOTE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002116 BTC.
- Parachute (PAR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.
Archer DAO Governance Token Profile
Archer DAO Governance Token (CRYPTO:ARCH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Archer DAO Governance Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,232,627 coins. Archer DAO Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @ARCHcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Archer DAO Governance Token is medium.com/archer-dao. Archer DAO Governance Token’s official website is archerdao.io.
Archer DAO Governance Token Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Archer DAO Governance Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Archer DAO Governance Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Archer DAO Governance Token using one of the exchanges listed above.
