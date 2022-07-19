Argentina Lithium & Energy (CVE:LIT) Given a C$0.52 Price Target by Fundamental Research Analysts

Argentina Lithium & Energy (CVE:LIT – Get Rating) received a C$0.52 price target from Fundamental Research in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 108.00% from the company’s current price.

Argentina Lithium & Energy Stock Down 5.7 %

Argentina Lithium & Energy stock traded down C$0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$0.25. The stock had a trading volume of 15,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,665. Argentina Lithium & Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$0.14 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.96. The company has a market cap of C$18.54 million and a PE ratio of -5.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.38.

Argentina Lithium & Energy Company Profile

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource properties in Argentina. The company holds 100% interest in the Incahuasi lithium project covering an area of approximately 13,372 hectares of granted mineral rights properties located in the Catamarca Province, Argentina.

