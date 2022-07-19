ArGoApp (ARGO) Reaches Market Cap of $3.05 Million

ArGoApp (ARGO) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 19th. Over the last week, ArGoApp has traded flat against the dollar. ArGoApp has a total market cap of $3.05 million and $226,445.00 worth of ArGoApp was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ArGoApp coin can now be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00000963 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004509 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 88.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.88 or 0.00486431 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002206 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00019850 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001897 BTC.

ArGoApp Coin Profile

ArGoApp’s total supply is 65,541,667 coins and its circulating supply is 8,895,833 coins. ArGoApp’s official Twitter account is @argoapplive.

Buying and Selling ArGoApp

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArGoApp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ArGoApp should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ArGoApp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

