ArGoApp (ARGO) Reaches Market Cap of $3.05 Million

ArGoApp (ARGO) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 19th. Over the last week, ArGoApp has traded flat against the dollar. ArGoApp has a total market cap of $3.05 million and $226,445.00 worth of ArGoApp was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ArGoApp coin can now be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00000963 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004509 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 88.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.88 or 0.00486431 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001631 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002206 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00019850 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001897 BTC.
ArGoApp Coin Profile
ArGoApp’s total supply is 65,541,667 coins and its circulating supply is 8,895,833 coins. ArGoApp’s official Twitter account is @argoapplive.
Buying and Selling ArGoApp
