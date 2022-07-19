Argon Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $71,850.00 (ARGON)

Argon (ARGON) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. One Argon coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Argon has a total market cap of $178,432.32 and approximately $71,850.00 worth of Argon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Argon has traded up 18.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004294 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 92.7% against the dollar and now trades at $91.14 or 0.00391360 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001589 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00018889 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Argon’s total supply is 86,060,416 coins and its circulating supply is 80,229,653 coins. Argon’s official Twitter account is @argonfoundation.

According to CryptoCompare, “Argon is a blockchain-based freelancer platform on the Binance Chain network, working with fully decentralized and smart contracts. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Argon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Argon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

