Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.25.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Arhaus from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Arhaus from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on Arhaus from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Get Arhaus alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Dawn Phillipson bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.52 per share, with a total value of $55,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 634,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,505,117.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Dawn Phillipson purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.52 per share, for a total transaction of $55,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 634,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,505,117.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John P. Reed purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.19 per share, with a total value of $247,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 41,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,790. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 142,918 shares of company stock valued at $871,154 and have sold 102,595 shares valued at $617,013. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Arhaus

Arhaus Price Performance

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARHS. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Arhaus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Arhaus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Arhaus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,169,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Arhaus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,499,000. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in Arhaus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,402,000. Institutional investors own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arhaus stock opened at $5.36 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.46 and its 200-day moving average is $7.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Arhaus has a 12-month low of $4.23 and a 12-month high of $14.95.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $246.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.98 million. Equities research analysts predict that Arhaus will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arhaus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases and modular storage, etc.; and outdoor products include outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arhaus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arhaus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.