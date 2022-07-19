Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) Stock Price Up 4.7%

Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating) rose 4.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.86 and last traded at $6.84. Approximately 2,188 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 471,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.53.

Arlo Technologies Stock Up 6.1 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.08.

Get Arlo Technologies alerts:

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $124.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.42 million. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 47.56% and a negative net margin of 11.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Arlo Technologies, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Arlo Technologies

Arlo Technologies Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 70.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies during the first quarter worth about $117,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 744.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 11,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies during the first quarter worth about $139,000. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It combines an intelligent cloud infrastructure and mobile app with various smart connected devices. The company offers Arlo essential indoor camera; Arlo Go 2 LTE/Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allows users to monitor their surroundings; and Arlo Go, an LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arlo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arlo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.