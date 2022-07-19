Arqma Price Reaches $0.0064 on Exchanges (ARQ)

Arqma (ARQ) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 19th. Over the last seven days, Arqma has traded 14.3% higher against the dollar. Arqma has a total market capitalization of $88,918.98 and approximately $93.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arqma coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,753.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,540.03 or 0.06768425 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000300 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00022919 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.50 or 0.00252718 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.40 or 0.00111624 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $147.58 or 0.00648602 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.32 or 0.00542008 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001326 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00006250 BTC.

Arqma (ARQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 19,989,923 coins and its circulating supply is 13,945,379 coins. The official website for Arqma is arqma.com. Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network. The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arqma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arqma using one of the exchanges listed above.

