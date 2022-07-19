Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Position Increased by AlphaMark Advisors LLC

AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AJG. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 394.7% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. 84.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on AJG. Raymond James upgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $171.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $211.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $193.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.20.

Insider Activity

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Performance

In related news, VP William F. Ziebell sold 29,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.27, for a total value of $4,393,613.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,121,941.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, VP William F. Ziebell sold 29,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.27, for a total value of $4,393,613.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,121,941.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 4,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.04, for a total value of $804,690.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,780,606.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AJG traded up $3.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $165.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,678. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a one year low of $135.50 and a one year high of $187.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.82 billion, a PE ratio of 35.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $160.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.91.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 11.41%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 44.93%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.