Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet cut Art’s-Way Manufacturing from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th.
Art’s-Way Manufacturing Trading Up 2.3 %
ARTW opened at $2.24 on Friday. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $7.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.38 million, a PE ratio of 44.81 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.49.
Institutional Trading of Art’s-Way Manufacturing
Art’s-Way Manufacturing Company Profile
Art's-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and sells agricultural equipment, specialized modular science buildings, and steel cutting tools in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Agricultural Products, Modular Buildings, and Tools. The Agricultural Products segment offers various specialized farm machinery, including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments; hay and forage equipment, such as forage boxes, bale processors, running gears, and dump boxes; manure spreaders; sugar beet harvesting equipment; dirt work equipment; and after-market service parts.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Art’s-Way Manufacturing (ARTW)
- Three (3) Undervalued Dividend-Paying Tech Stocks
- MarketBeat Podcast: You CAN Make Money In a Bear Market, Here’s How !
- These 3 Stocks Won’t Trade Under $100 For Long
- When You Silence the Noise, AMD Stock Still Offers Strong Fundamentals
- Should you buy Bank of America Stock After Its Q2 Earnings Report?
Receive News & Ratings for Art's-Way Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Art's-Way Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.