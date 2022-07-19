Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Art’s-Way Manufacturing from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

ARTW opened at $2.24 on Friday. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $7.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.38 million, a PE ratio of 44.81 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARTW. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 24,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 5,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sweet Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at about $155,000. 5.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Art's-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and sells agricultural equipment, specialized modular science buildings, and steel cutting tools in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Agricultural Products, Modular Buildings, and Tools. The Agricultural Products segment offers various specialized farm machinery, including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments; hay and forage equipment, such as forage boxes, bale processors, running gears, and dump boxes; manure spreaders; sugar beet harvesting equipment; dirt work equipment; and after-market service parts.

