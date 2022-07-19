Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 74 Shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,174 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $3,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abiomed in the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Abiomed by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its stake in shares of Abiomed by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 4,023 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Abiomed by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 18,468 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,117,000 after buying an additional 4,437 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Abiomed by 475.2% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,785 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 3,127 shares during the period. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Abiomed Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ABMD opened at $263.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a PE ratio of 88.86 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $251.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $286.21. Abiomed, Inc. has a 1 year low of $219.85 and a 1 year high of $379.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Abiomed ( NASDAQ:ABMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $269.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.67 million. Abiomed had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 13.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on ABMD shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Abiomed from $275.00 to $235.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded Abiomed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Abiomed in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abiomed presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $325.00.

Insider Transactions at Abiomed

In other news, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.01, for a total transaction of $516,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 128,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,125,903.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Abiomed

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

