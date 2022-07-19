Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,773 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in shares of PPL by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 336,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,128,000 after purchasing an additional 68,070 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its position in PPL by 1.5% in the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 26,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. grew its position in PPL by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 42,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 3,752 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO grew its position in PPL by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 13,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC grew its position in PPL by 29.0% in the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 20,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 4,509 shares during the period. 65.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on PPL from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded PPL from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on PPL from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Argus lowered PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PPL presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.89.

PPL Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of PPL opened at $27.19 on Tuesday. PPL Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.98 and a fifty-two week high of $30.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.33. The company has a market capitalization of $20.01 billion, a PE ratio of 31.99 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.88.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. PPL had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

PPL Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st were given a $0.225 dividend. This is a boost from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 17th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PPL

In other PPL news, insider Stephanie R. Raymond sold 3,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total value of $102,738.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,891.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

Featured Stories

