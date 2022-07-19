Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 167,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 485 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises 8.7% of Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $46,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 486.7% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 88 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 112.2% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $224.17 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $207.97 and a 12-month high of $311.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $226.23 and its 200 day moving average is $253.85.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.