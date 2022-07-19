Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.23 Million Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,362 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 3,084 shares during the quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 413.3% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 385 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TJX. Wells Fargo & Company cut TJX Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on TJX Companies from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. TheStreet cut TJX Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com upgraded TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.79.

TJX Companies Stock Down 0.1 %

TJX stock opened at $60.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.91. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.69 and a 1-year high of $77.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.31.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $11.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.58 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.28% and a net margin of 6.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 42.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $1,860,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,389,447.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $1,860,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,389,447.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total value of $2,925,563.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,481,905.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,824 shares of company stock valued at $6,973,343 in the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.