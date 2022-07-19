Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Has $869,000 Stock Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $869,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 842,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,910,000 after buying an additional 65,750 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.1% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 122,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,244,000 after purchasing an additional 15,166 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,775,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 82,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,872,000 after buying an additional 6,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 33.2% in the first quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 22,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 5,539 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $93.13 on Tuesday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $88.53 and a 12 month high of $121.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.80.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

