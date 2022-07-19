Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,367 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the quarter. Stryker comprises 1.5% of Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $8,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in Stryker by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Stryker in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Stryker by 10,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Down 2.8 %

Stryker stock opened at $189.27 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $214.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $242.67. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $188.84 and a 1-year high of $281.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.98, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 11.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.695 per share. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on SYK. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $245.00 in a report on Monday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Stryker from $310.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Stryker from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Stryker from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Stryker from $315.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $283.88.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

