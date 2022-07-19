Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Sells 19,014 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,720 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 19,014 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories accounts for about 2.1% of Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $11,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $2,290,723,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 137,155,602 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $19,303,283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,836,966 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,322,051 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $10,460,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896,462 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,469,313 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,614,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 4,654.7% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,621,497 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $228,209,000 after buying an additional 1,587,394 shares in the last quarter. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday. Cowen dropped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $154.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.75.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Down 1.7 %

Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $107.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.75. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $101.24 and a fifty-two week high of $142.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.84.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.72% and a net margin of 17.35%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 43.62%.

Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.22, for a total transaction of $5,661,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,973,500 shares in the company, valued at $789,539,670. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $2,712,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,407,502. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.22, for a total value of $5,661,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,973,500 shares in the company, valued at $789,539,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Abbott Laboratories



Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

