Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Trims Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,833 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service comprises about 1.2% of Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $6,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 126.4% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 57.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $180.08 on Tuesday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.34 and a 1 year high of $233.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $157.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $179.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.16.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.18. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 82.94%. The company had revenue of $24.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.77 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.63%.

Several research firms have commented on UPS. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $249.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $232.00 to $189.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Stephens decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $226.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.12.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

