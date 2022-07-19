Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ASH. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Ashland Global from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Ashland Global from $120.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded Ashland Global from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ashland Global from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $122.86.

Get Ashland Global alerts:

Ashland Global Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE ASH opened at $100.74 on Friday. Ashland Global has a one year low of $81.93 and a one year high of $112.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $101.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.10.

Ashland Global ( NYSE:ASH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.14. Ashland Global had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 40.83%. The firm had revenue of $604.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ashland Global will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

Ashland Global announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 25th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Ashland Global Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. This is a boost from Ashland Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ashland Global news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 4,235 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total value of $447,131.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,288.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Eric N. Boni sold 2,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $290,941.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,165,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 4,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total value of $447,131.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,288.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ashland Global

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASH. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Ashland Global during the fourth quarter valued at $67,620,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Ashland Global by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,243,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $133,887,000 after purchasing an additional 320,731 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Ashland Global by 33.9% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,027,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $101,092,000 after acquiring an additional 259,926 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Ashland Global by 212.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 282,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,465,000 after acquiring an additional 192,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ashland Global by 16.5% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,355,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $133,389,000 after acquiring an additional 192,197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

About Ashland Global

(Get Rating)

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients worldwide. It operates through Life Sciences; Personal Care & Household; Specialty Additives; and Intermediates and Solvents segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.