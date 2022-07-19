Aston Martin Lagonda Global’s (AML) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 1,300 ($15.54) target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 142.27% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,430 ($17.10) target price on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a report on Monday, July 4th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 430 ($5.14) target price on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a report on Friday.

Get Aston Martin Lagonda Global alerts:

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Stock Down 11.9 %

LON AML traded down GBX 72.20 ($0.86) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 536.60 ($6.41). 612,756 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 507,557. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a 12 month low of GBX 351.17 ($4.20) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,119 ($25.33). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 575.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 868.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 245.98. The company has a market capitalization of £624.92 million and a P/E ratio of -2.40.

About Aston Martin Lagonda Global

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells luxury sports cars under the Aston Martin and Lagonda brand names worldwide. It also engages in the sale of parts; sale of vehicles; servicing of vehicles; and brand and motorsport activities. The company sells its vehicles through a network of dealers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aston Martin Lagonda Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aston Martin Lagonda Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.