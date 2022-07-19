Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Research Coverage Started at Sanford C. Bernstein

Equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAMGet Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock.

TEAM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Atlassian from $275.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Mizuho cut their price objective on Atlassian from $500.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Atlassian from $375.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Atlassian from $371.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Atlassian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $279.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $364.88.

Atlassian Price Performance

NASDAQ:TEAM traded up $3.62 on Tuesday, reaching $191.59. 1,506,672 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,530,924. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $251.23. The firm has a market cap of $26.31 billion, a PE ratio of -66.76 and a beta of 1.01. Atlassian has a 12 month low of $159.54 and a 12 month high of $483.13.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAMGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $740.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.87 million. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 56.13% and a negative net margin of 27.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Atlassian will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TEAM. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,653,353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,299,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295,323 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 13.5% during the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 6,106,826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,794,369,000 after acquiring an additional 725,599 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 25.4% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,708,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $502,152,000 after acquiring an additional 346,386 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,651,521 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $630,003,000 after acquiring an additional 102,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the first quarter valued at approximately $434,144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include JIRA, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise agile planning; Opsgenie, an incident management tool that centralizes alerts and notifies right people at right time; and Statuspage for incident communication.

