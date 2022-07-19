Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Research Coverage Started at Sanford C. Bernstein

Equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock.

TEAM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Atlassian from $275.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Mizuho cut their price objective on Atlassian from $500.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Atlassian from $375.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Atlassian from $371.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Atlassian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $279.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $364.88.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Atlassian Price Performance

NASDAQ:TEAM traded up $3.62 on Tuesday, reaching $191.59. 1,506,672 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,530,924. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $251.23. The firm has a market cap of $26.31 billion, a PE ratio of -66.76 and a beta of 1.01. Atlassian has a 12 month low of $159.54 and a 12 month high of $483.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $740.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.87 million. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 56.13% and a negative net margin of 27.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Atlassian will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TEAM. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,653,353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,299,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295,323 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 13.5% during the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 6,106,826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,794,369,000 after acquiring an additional 725,599 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 25.4% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,708,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $502,152,000 after acquiring an additional 346,386 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,651,521 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $630,003,000 after acquiring an additional 102,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the first quarter valued at approximately $434,144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

About Atlassian

(Get Rating)

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include JIRA, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise agile planning; Opsgenie, an incident management tool that centralizes alerts and notifies right people at right time; and Statuspage for incident communication.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.