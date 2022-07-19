Atria Investments LLC Buys 8,226 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,912 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,226 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $18,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 106,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,872,000 after buying an additional 3,583 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 50,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,874,000 after buying an additional 2,236 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 31,467 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,748,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Ocean Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 3,563 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 6,456 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 57.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UPS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Loop Capital upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $232.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays set a $220.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Susquehanna cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.12.

Shares of UPS stock opened at $180.08 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.34 and a 1 year high of $233.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $24.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.80 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 82.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.77 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.63%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

