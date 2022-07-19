Atria Investments LLC Grows Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Atria Investments LLC grew its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 418,810 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 13,590 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $19,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in Comcast by 86.9% during the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $40.54 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $183.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.03 and its 200 day moving average is $45.07. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $37.56 and a twelve month high of $61.80.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. Comcast had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The company had revenue of $31.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 34.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Comcast from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Comcast from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Comcast in a research report on Friday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.22.

Insider Transactions at Comcast

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $397,340.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Comcast Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.