Atria Investments LLC Grows Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,167 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,552 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $14,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QCOM. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 202 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $141.69 on Tuesday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $118.22 and a 1-year high of $193.58. The company has a market capitalization of $158.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $132.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.73% and a net margin of 28.42%. The firm had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 30.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Edward Jones raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.08.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $197,653.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.